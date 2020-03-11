f1-team-members-in-isolation-ahead-of-aus-gp

Three Formula One team members have been placed into isolation ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

One member from McLaren and two from team Haas were evaluated at Albert Circuit’s isolation unit after presenting with fever.

The trio were tested for coronavirus and placed under self isolation at their hotels after showing symptoms, their teams confirmed.

“We have taken an extraordinarily big risk in order to hold a car race,” said John Daley, CEO of the Grattan Institute.

“This risks taking us from a situation where we had virtually no community transmission to one where we are forced to shut down a lot of community activities to prevent a lot of people from dying.”

There overriding concern will come if the three team members’ tests return positive, having already heavily mixed with the F1 racing paddock.

With the large cohort now in Melbourne it could have potentially serious repercussions for the spread of the disease in Victoria.

Last week the biggest fears were over the arrival of personnel from Italy, which extends beyond team Ferrari, after the country plunges into a state of national emergency from the disease.

Australia only made the move to ban arrivals from Italy as of Wednesday afternoon.

Australia has 112 cases of the coronavirus and three people have died from the disease.

