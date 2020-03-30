eytys’-new-chunky-sneaker-is-peak-’00s-skater-boy

Brand: Eytys

Model: Harmony

Key Features: The Harmony is predominantly constructed from cow leather and mesh materials, with neoprene and mesh lining. It features a padded tongue and collar and comes with two sets of nylon laces. Eytys’ signature cork footbed is incorporated into the design, and the sneaker is then branded with a distorted fisheye logo on the tongue. There is also an additional rubber logo on the heel.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $310

Buy: Eytys

Editor’s Notes: Eytys has released an all-new chunky sneaker channeling skate culture from the 2000s. Dubbed “Harmony,” the silhouette is currently available in two colorways of “Leather White” and “Tumbled Taupe.”

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

