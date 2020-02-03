extinction-rebellion-set-to-bring-disruption-to-london-with-new-mass-rebellion-on-may-23

The latest headlines in your inbox

Extinction Rebellion has revealed the date of its next mass rebellion, which is expected to bring chaos to London with a series of non-violent protests.

The group, also known as XR, will take to the streets on May 23 to call for action in tackling the climate crisis, spokesperson Howard Rees told the Standard.

The date marks the start of the Bank Holiday weekend, and coincides with the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, sparking fears of disruption for football fans.

Details of the planned demonstrations have not yet been announced, but XR’s affiliate group Animal Rebellion has confirmed it will begin its own international protests on the same weekend.

The group’s autumn uprising paralysed parts of London during two weeks of protests in October.

It led to Scotland Yard imposing a London-wide ban on XR protests which was later ruled to be an “abuse of power” at the High Court.

