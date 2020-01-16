extinction-rebellion-block-shell-hq-in-aberdeen

Climate change activists have vowed to spend all day blockading the headquarters of oil giant Shell in Aberdeen.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland began the protest this morning in a bid to highlight how the fossil fuel industry is ‘destroying our future.’

The group’s big purple boat, named Amal Gous, is now occupying the main entrance and protesters say they have secured the entrances with lock-on equipment.

They said they plan to shut the building down to disrupt business and hold Shell to account for its role in the climate crisis.

One of the protesters, who gave his name as Paul, 43, from Aberdeenshire, said: ‘If the whole world reaches zero carbon emissions by 2030, we only have a 75% chance of staying below (an increase of) 2C.

‘These are terrible odds; and by committing to continued production decades into the future, Shell is literally destroying our future.

‘The more successful fossil fuel companies like Shell are, the worse our future is going to be. We have to stop them carrying on as if their product does no harm.’

Police were called to Altens Farm Road at around 6.45am and said they remained at the scene of a ‘peaceful protest.’

There have not been any arrests so far.

The action is part of Rig Rebellion 2.0, a two-week campaign by Extinction Rebellion Scotland targeting the fossil fuel industry and the institutions which support it.

A protester who gave his name as Joseph is from the Scottish town and called on Shell to evolve into renewable energy to save Aberdeen’s economy.

He added: ‘I know that the economy is very much based on fossil fuels.

‘It would be such a shame to see this collapse if we don’t make the transition now.

‘It’s what happened in Wales. The coal industry collapsed and people lost their jobs.

‘It turned a thriving area into an area of poverty.’

The United Nations has revealed the past decade has been the hottest on record and warned higher temperatures were expected to fuel more extreme weather events.

Petteri Taalas, of the World Meteorological Association, said that the world was heading for 3C to 5C of warming by 2100.

Climate change has been blamed for the prolonged fire season in Australia that has killed 29 people, an estimated one billion animals and destroyed an area half the size of England.

A Shell spokesman said: ‘The heightened awareness of climate change that we have seen over recent months is a good thing. As a company, we agree that urgent action is needed.

‘What will really accelerate change is effective policy, investment in technology innovation and deployment, and changing customer behaviour.

‘As we move to a lower-carbon future, we are committed to playing our part, by addressing our own emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs – because we all have a role to play.’