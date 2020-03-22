‘exterior-pressure’-sucking-energy-out-of-latrell

League immortal Andrew Johns says Souths could find a way to use Latrell Mitchell at fullback but only when the NSW star is fit enough to deal with the rigors of the position.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett confirmed that leaving Mitchell at fullback for the remainder of the season was questionable after the Origin star struggled for the second consecutive week in his new position.

Alex Johnston finished the game at fullback in their 22-18 second round loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

The club and Mitchell are now under increasing pressure for next week’s blockbuster clash against former club Sydney Roosters.

Gus Gould not sold on Latrell Mitchell

Mitchell endured a torrid off-season punctuated by his spat with the Roosters after the premiership win, followed by a lack of time and preparation with his new club.

Johns believes Mitchell and Johnston can switch roles between fullback and centre with both players on the field. He said Mitchell can’t transfer to a new position without his body being ready while the external pressures would also be making things difficult.

“From set starts when you get into attacking area, whether a drop out, penalty, tap start or a scrum, you put him back to fullback,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“We can all see at the moment he’s not up to speed . Also, all the exterior pressure, that sucks your energy to.

Latrell Mitchell doing it tough. (Getty)

“Dealing with so much pressure away from the game, it feels like everywhere you go, someone is talking about Latrell. The media, he’s always in the paper. That sucks a lot of energy out of you.”

Former Jillaroos player Allana Ferguson agreed, highlighting his lack of playing time as a window into the level of trust the club has for him in his current state.

“Putting him in fullback position, he’s only been there for two weeks. It’s a huge expectation and also a completely different role that has so many different facets of it to nail.

“I think it’s tough on him to be judged off two games. The expectations are so high, but for me I wouldn’t put him at fullback. I don’t think it’s his best position now because he hasn’t proven to me he’s able to do that and he still hasn’t played for the 80 minutes.”