exposed:-the-church’s-darkest-secret,-episode-1,-review:-finally-giving-voice-to-survivors-of-clerical-abuse

All you want to do for your kids is love them and keep them safe. And you think if they go into the Church there’s no safer place they could be.” So said the father of Neil Todd, a boy who at 17 was taken under the wing of the Right Reverend Peter Ball. Todd was one of many young men who volunteered to join a residential scheme run by Ball, a charismatic monk who styled himself as a modern-day Francis of Assisi. “Give a year to God” was the scheme’s motto. In reality, Ball took everything from the boys in his care. Behind his image as a kindly father figure, he was a serial sex abuser.

Exposed: The Church’s Darkest Secret (BBC Two) detailed the sickening cover-up that allowed Ball to escape justice for decades. News stories can sometimes lose the power to shock. Not this one. The Church of England staged a press conference after Ball’s initial arrest, dismissing the allegations as “unsubstantiated”. The then Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, lent his support, saying: “Bishop Peter has always given unstintingly to the service of Christ.”