explosive-found-at-mangaluru-airport,-police-release-suspect’s-photograph

Police have launched a hunt for the suspect, who was seen going away in an autorickshaw.

Mangaluru (Karnataka):

An alert was sounded at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday morning, after security personnel found a live explosive on its premises. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said they have zeroed in on a suspect, who was seen leaving the airport in an auto rickshaw.

“Our jawans found an abandoned bag this morning, after which the bomb disposal squad was immediately informed. A low-intensity improvised explosive device with all components except a trigger was found inside the bag,” said CISF Deputy Inspector General Anil Pandey.

According to news agency PTI, the “live” explosive was found in a black laptop bag near the aiport’s ticket counter. Not willing to take any chances, the bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area before taking it away in a reinforced vehicle. By evening, they had “neutralised” the bomb by carrying out a controlled explosion in an open field far away from the airport.

The auto rickshaw that carried the suspect away.

The case has now been handed over to the Mangaluru police for investigation. They have released photographs of the suspect — a bespectacled man wearing a light-coloured shirt and a white baseball cap — as well as the auto rickshaw that drove him away. His face, however, cannot be seen clearly.

“We have taken steps to neutralise the bomb. Inquiries are on to identify the people responsible,” said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A team of police personnel led by Mangaluru Commissioner PS Harsha was among the first to arrive at the spot, PTI reported.

