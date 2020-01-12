exploring-use-of-artificial-intelligence-in-courts,-says-chief-justice

“AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion,” Justice Bobde clarified. (File)

Bengaluru:

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday hinted at the possibility of Artificial Intelligence being developed for the courts while making it clear that it will never replace human discretion.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Justice Bobde said, “We have a possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system. Only for the purpose of ensuring that the undue delay in justice is prevented.”

“I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have asked this. AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion”, he added.

Sharing more details of his vision, Justice Bobde said, “It is only the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts of the judgments for which help can be taken from the system…we are exploring the possibility of implementing it.”

Justice Bobde emphasised the need for developing AI for judiciary while outlining the number of pending cases in different courts.

“Some people are in jail for 10-15 years and we are not in position to deal with their appeals. The courts take so long and ultimately the courts feel that it is just to release them on bail”, he said.

Justice Bobde also endorsed employing every talent and skill to ensure delivery of justice in a reasonable time.

“We must employ every talent, every skill we possess to ensure that justice is received within reasonable time. Delay in justice can’t be a reason for anybody to take law into their hands,” he said.