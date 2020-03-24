expert:-martial-law-not-on-the-horizon-in-michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While it may be hard to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer, there are no shortages of rumors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the rumor parade is the idea that Michigan is, or will

soon be under martial law.

It’s happened in the United States before — as recently as 1961. That’s when the governor of Alabama declared

martial law to suppress the activities of the Freedom Riders who were

protesting civil rights violations in there.

It happened in Hawaii after the attack on Pearl Harbor when a

federal judge declared martial law there.

And most famously in the Civil War, when the military took over

the civilian government in the south.

But what is true martial law?

News 8 turned to Brigadier General Michael C.H. McDaniel who is an

adjunct professor of law at Cooley Law School. He previously served as the

Michigan Governor’s Homeland Security Adviser between 2003 and 2009.

“I don’t ever use the term martial law for that very reason, it’s

such a vague term,” McDaniel said Tuesday.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered nonessential businesses to close and advised people to remain in their homes except for essential travel, such as grocery shopping, picking up carryout food or a medical appointment.