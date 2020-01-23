expert-marathon-training-tips-for-total-beginners

It may not seem like it, but the London Marathon is just around the corner.

Yes, we know we seem to be living in some eternal January, but time is passing as normal, the days are just starting to get a touch lighter, and if you’re running your first marathon this year, it’s definitely time to get training.

The London Marathon is on Sunday 26 April – that’s three months to get yourself from couch to 26.2 miles. And for total beginners, this can feel very daunting.

But it can be done. Thousands of normal people run marathons for the first time every year, and they make it across the finish line. So you can too. But you need a plan.

Jessica Frey is CEO of Virgin Sport and an avid distance runner. She has run 24 marathons , 3 ultra-marathons and most recently completed IRONMAN Barcelona, a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon, in 11 hours and 18 minutes.

So, if you’re going to take anyone’s advice, take Jessica’s:

Marathon training tips

Start short

Start with a really short distance – one kilometre or even one lap around the block. If you tell yourself that’s all you have to do to tick the box, it doesn’t seem as daunting.

Accountabilibuddies

Find a friend to hold you accountable and get out there first thing in the morning to meet them. You won’t have time to make excuses.

Bribes

Buy yourself something new to wear, create a new playlist you can only listen to while you run, save your favourite podcast for the run, or finish your run at your favourite coffee shop.

Feet

Get fitted for shoes that suit your stride and splurge on good socks.





The mental benefits of running The greatest benefits of running are mental and social. You can have a much better conversation with a friend on a run than you can at a pub. When you run alone it’s precious time to organise your thoughts and think deeply on a topic while you’re undistracted by technology. It’s so much a part of my balance in life that I feel off when I’m not running. I crave running after taking time off, and I’m more patient, happy, and energetic when I take time to move in the mornings before work or at lunch. For a few years in New York, I led a running group at a homeless shelter downtown through Back on My Feet. That’s where I’ve seen the most marked impact running can have on mental wellbeing. A lot of the people I ran with were struggling with depression or addiction. Running provided such a wonderful community and sense of accomplishment and control each day. That feeling snowballs and creates momentum and optimism that can impact every aspect of your life. Jessica Frey, Virgin Sport CEO

So, that’s the training sorted. Jessica says it’s all about breaking it down into bitesize chunks and not being overwhelmed by the sheer enormity of the task.

Finding good running buddies works wonders too.

But what about the actual day of the race? How do you swallow those nerves and channel that energy into something more productive?

Jessica has a trick up her sleeve for getting through race day, and it involves some tunes.

‘I like to keep headphones in a pocket for the first 15 miles while I’m soaking in the race atmosphere and focusing on my pace and not going out too fast,’ says Jessica.

‘I think of my playlist as a jetpack that I can switch on when the going gets tough.

‘I make a new Spotify playlist every time I’m training for a marathon, and then I spice it up with new songs before race day.

‘Listening to the songs that powered you through training runs is a good reminder that you’ve got this.’

How often should you run when training for a marathon?

Once you’ve sorted your motivation and your playlist, your next question is probably about frequency.

At this stage, it can be tempting to go all out and run every day. You want progress, and you want it fast, but running for as long as you can, as often as you can, isn’t the best way to do this.

One of the most common causes of injury is building weekly mileage too soon, too fast – so it’s really important to run regularly before committing to training for a marathon.

These are the key elements of marathon training:

Base mileage. Build your weekly mileage over time, running three-to-five times per week.

Beginners should aim to build up their weekly mileage to 50 miles over the four months leading up to race day.

Long runs. Do a long run every 7-10 days so your body can adjust gradually to long distances.

12-15 miles usually counts as a long run, and the maximum long run you need to do in training is 20 miles. You will find those last six miles on race day.

Speed. Practice intervals and tempo runs to help boost your cardio.

A tempo run could be 4-10 miles, running at a challenging, but sustainable, pace.

Recovery. Rest is vital and it helps to prevent injuries and burnout.

Rest days mean no running. None at all. Zero. Try something low-impact like swimming or yoga if you’re really restless.

