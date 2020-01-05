exhausted-new-mum-rebekah-vardy-admits-she’s-‘running-on-empty’-as-fans-thank-her-for-her-honesty

New mum Rebekah Vardy has opened up about how tough it is to be the parent of a very young baby.

She and husband Jamie welcomed another little girl into the world on December 28.

And today (05.01.20), the 37-year-old WAG told her 432,000 Instagram followers in an emotional post she is “running on empty” as her family adjusts to having a new member.

However, Rebekah also vowed to “keep it real” about the challenges she will face and revealed how she helps clear her mind when feeling overwhelmed – leading to many commenters to thank her for her ‘inspirational’ words.

Read more: Katie Price admits to being ‘annoyed’ by son Harvey’s snoring during Thailand break

She captioned a snap showing two children on bikes down a country lane: “One week post birth and I’m going to keep it real… it’s tough, sleepless nights, the kids all running riot (even though I’ll miss them dreadfully when they go back to school) sore boobs and now running on empty!”

Rebekah added: “However, I’ve still managed to drag myself out and get some fresh air! It’s so good for the mind.

Get out and make yourself feel alive.

“Anyone feeling a bit crappy… it’s not a cure, nor will it change your life, but it will make you feel a damn sight better than you would just sat inside doing nothing!”

Her advice continued: “Get out and make yourself feel alive. Thank you all for your well wishes, we really appreciate it.”

Read more: The Greatest Dancer viewers frustrated as Cheryl chooses cute kids over terrifying clown act

And her fans certainly appreciated her words, too.

“Go you Becky, I feel as if I am drowning,” admitted one follower.

“Thank you for being so motivated.”

Another remarked: “Thanks for the honesty, I was just thinking looking at your post how do some women do it… After the birth of my children, I can honestly say it was the hardest time of my life.”

A third grateful person added: “Awww bless you. Lovely lady, great advice.”

Rebekah hit the headlines in October after Coleen Rooney claimed she was responsible for leaking stories from her private Instagram account to a tabloid newspaper.

Several weeks later – and following several twists and turns in the tale that included her denying the claims and reportedly hiring a team of forensic IT experts to investigate – Rebekah seemed to mock Coleen when celebrating a goal by her footballing fella.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.