‘excuse-me,-it’s-my-money’:-deepika-padukone-hits-back-at-reporter-for-asking-if-ranveer-invested-money-in-chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghInstagram

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is the story of an avid-attack survivor. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10. While Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey are busy promoting the film, the trio has been making news for various reasons.

Firstly, it was the absence of Deepika Padukone’s Ranbir Kapoor ‘RK’ tattoo from her neck which sparked a debate around whether she had gotten rid of it. Speculations on whether Deepika Padukone would keep the RK tattoo intact even after getting married to Ranveer Singh have always made news.

From Met Gala to Cannes 2019, we have seen the RK tattoo being hidden by makeup artists on several occasions. In the latest pictures of Deepika Padukone flaunting a limited edition, hand-painted Sabyasachi saree, the tattoo was missing. This left us wondering if Deepika has finally decided to get it removed.

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

In a recent chat, Deepika answered some of the most asked questions about her on Google and reacted to removing RK’s tattoo from the back of her neck. When Deepika was asked how she removed the ‘RK’ tattoo, she did not say a word and just winked at the camera.

At the launch of the title track of the film, Deepika was asked if husband Ranveer Singh had put money in her film. Deepika shot back saying, “Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? Excuse me, It is my own money.” Meghna Gulzar added that it would be wrong to assume that Ranveer Singh had put money into the film.

Talking about how she never felt that the film was a risky project, Deepika said, “People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don’t think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn’t been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it.”