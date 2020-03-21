exclusive-update-on-the-politician-season-2!-check-out-the-release-date,-cast,-plot,-and-every-latest-update-right-here.

The first season of the political show did not end well for Payton Hobart fans. Fans were on an interesting journey of a political campaign in the first season of The Politician. Fans soon got attached to all the rabble-rousing speeches and Payton soon became everyone’s favourite political player. All fans need is a second season to come quickly.

When Is Our Favourite Payton Hobart Returning For Season 2 Of Popular Show The Politician? Details Given Below.

Payton was in a middle of a crisis by the end of the first season finale. The show needed with quite a twist and turns including a bittersweet victory followed by a failed love story. So, there is a lot of unravelling that fans need to do in the second season.

Fans can rejoice in happiness as the actor who plays the lead role of Payton has confirmed via his Twitter account that they are returning for a second season! He confirmed the fact over his Twitter account. So, the wait won’t be long enough.

How Will Our Lead Protagonist Payton Exploit Dede’s Secret In The Second Season Of The Political Drama?

Situations have indeed turned as Dede Standish who runs unopposed at the last few elections, is hiding a secret that our protagonist Payton definitely hopes to exploit in the second season. On the their hand, Lucy Boynton has spilled some beans in an exclusive interview about the pattern of the show changing.

Lucy Boynton reveals that the game will definitely take a huge turn in the second season. Now it is clear that High school rule doesn’t apply anymore and characters have to adapt a bit. Moreover, we all know show was initially signed up for two seasonso fans can expect that all the familiar cast members are returning.