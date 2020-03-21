exclusive-update-on-after-life-season-2:-will-there-be-a-season-3-of-the-series?-check-out-release-date,-cast,-plot,-and-more-details.

The entertainment provider, Netflix has verified that After Life, Ricky Gervais’s comedy-drama series about a man who pretty much says and does whatsoever he wants ensuing the death of his better half, is returning for a second season.

“I have never had a attitude like this before,” said Gervais. “It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the next season is even better so I’ll apparently have to work much harder than usual. Really Annoying.”

The news shouldn’t come as a shock given that After Life made Netflix’s top ten most popular shows of 2k19.

Ricky Gervais’s show centres around Tony, a columnist who loved soul until his wife Lisa shockingly died of cancer. The former nice guy then agrees to sack in his nobel compass in favour of doing whatsoever he likes, which corners out to be harder than he thinks when his family and friends assembly around to save the fellow they used to know.

“I still can’t quite accept that After Life crush things like Stranger Things and You . What a year,” he note on Twitter.

Before season two was accepted, Gervais affirmed that he’d previously initiated writing the next chapter.

Wistfully there isn’t a trailer, but Netflix did dash a series of first look images and also a priceless video of bloopers. And yes, they’re as absurd as you hoped. Sharing the video on Twitter, the official Netflix account note, “To proclaim the news of season 2 here’s @rickygervais and the star of After Life pissing about aka the season 1 gaffes.”

Six brand new episodes will launch on 24th April, 2020. Netflix tweeted the appealing news near side of four first-look images.

Penelope Wilton will rebound as Anne alongside, apparently, Ricky Gervais as Tony. The likes of Tom Basden as Matt, Tony Way as Lenny, Roisin Conaty as Roxy and Mandeep Dhillon as Sandy will also be rear. Ashley Jensen will also be rear as the nurse, while Kerry Godliman will last to advertise in recollections of Lisa and Diane Morgan will rebound as Kath.