exclusive:-uktv’s-starry-new-comedy-sandylands-debuts-first-look-image

UKTV has released a first look image of its starry new comedy series Sandylands, which is set to debut on Gold later this year.

The sitcom, which is set on a seaside resort, boasts Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars), David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Sophie Thompson (Detectorists), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) and Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) among its stars.

Natalie Dew (Bodyguard) will lead the cast, playing Emily Verma, a former Sandylands resident who is forced to move home from London when a pedalo last rented by her father, Les Vegas (Bhaskar), washes ashore covered in blood.

Les is soon declared lost at sea, leaving Emily in charge with putting his affairs in order – and bringing her closer with the town’s wacky residents in the process.

The series, which will consist of three 40-minute episodes, is penned by sketch group This Glorious Monster writers Martin Collins and Alex Finch and will be helmed by Toast of London director Michael Cumming.

UKTV’s head of scripted, Pete Thornton, said, “As a father/daughter relationship comedy with a twist, this series breaks more ground for comedy originations on Gold.

“The quality of the cast is a testament to the range of brilliantly drawn characters that Alex and Martin have created and we’re very much looking forward to diving into the mysterious waters swirling around Sandylands.”