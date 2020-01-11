exclusive:-twenty20-franchise-owners-face-match-fixing-probe

Cricket’s anti-corruption unit is investigating a series of franchise owners over allegations of instigating match-fixing, Telegraph Sport can reveal.
A number of owners in the 2018 edition of the Afghanistan Premier League could face civil charges of corruption by the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
The ACU is concluding a number of investigations into the 2018 edition of the Afghanistan Premier League, many of them involving team owners themselves. It is understood this process is likely to lead to a series of formal charges lodged against owners and their associates.
The revelations highlight a new frontier in corruption in cricket, with owners themselves accused of driving fixing within their own teams. Some owners, it is alleged, recruit some players to deliberately under-perform.
They are then accused of betting against their own teams on betting markets – the vast majority of which remain unregulated and almost impossible to trace – guaranteeing themselves a profit far exceeding the prize money for winning leagues.
In such situations, players – especially less well-paid local cricketers – can be placed in an almost impossible situation. Retaining their contracts depends on their owners, meaning that they can either under-perform or allegedly go against their owners’ wishes and face not gaining another contract.
The amounts bet on the Afghanistan Premier League, and other similar competitions, mean that owners and their associates could stand to make huge amounts of cash from betting against their own teams.
On the UK betting exchange Betfair, an average of £34.8 million was bet on each Afghanistan Premier League game in 2018, compared to £6.5 million for each Test match in the same year. The amounts bet on Betfair are estimated to be only a few per cent of the total sums bet on each game worldwide, which is estimated to often exceed £500 million in the Afghanistan Premier League and be even greater for other competitions, showing how lucrative it could be knowing the result of games in advance.
The ACU’s challenge is heightened by the difficulty of following money gambled on games. Worldwide, only about 15 per cent of sports betting is legal and fully visible to regulators, according to the International Centre for Sport Security, a thinktank. About 35 per cent is under-regulated and partially visible; and half is illegal and invisible to regulators, largely in Asia.
The Afghanistan Premier League has been riddled with accusations of corruption, leading to the 2019 edition being postponed for what the country’s cricket board called “risks for integrity of the league”.
One prominent figure in Afghan cricket, speaking anonymously, has previously described fixing in the Afghanistan Premier League as “rife”, lamenting that some of those accused are “dodgy as f—”.
While the ACU charges are centred on the Afghanistan Premier League, there are also rumours about impropriety from team management owners in other leagues.