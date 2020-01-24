exclusive:-sneak-peek-at-episode-3-of-deadwater-fell

Channel 4 has given RadioTimes.com an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode of crime drama Deadwater Fell.

David Tennant stars as Tom Kendrick, a GP in a small Scottish village who is the sole survivor of a terrible fire that claims the lives of his wife, primary school teacher Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three daughters.

When disturbing evidence emerges that the tragic event wasn’t an accident, he falls under suspicion of committing the terrible crime.

Deadwater Fell review: David Tennant drama packs emotional punch

This exclusive clip takes place before Kate’s death, when she is taken to hospital after crashing her car on the way home from the beach.

She has a desperate interaction with police officer Steve (Matthew McNulty), who is furious about her accident because her three young daughters and his partner Jess (Cush Jumbo) were in the vehicle at the time.

Watch the sneak peek below:

Deadwater Fell is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Fridays, catch up on All 4.