exclusive-slaven-bilic-interview:-‘upton-park-or-the-london-stadium?-there’s-no-discussion’

Slaven Bilic was at home working when his phone starting to ping with messages, and he realised something was up. “They were from my friends at West Ham. I knew straight away and it was like ‘oh my God!’” he says.
The West Bromwich Albion head coach was so engrossed with what he was doing that he had forgotten about the FA Cup fourth round draw which sees him take his Championship leaders to his former club on Saturday.
“It’s special, I am not going to lie and say it would be the same as if we were, say, playing Arsenal. It’s West Ham. I was there as a player, I was there as a manager. I didn’t play or manage 10 English clubs. I have played for two (West Ham and Everton) and managed two.”
There is a smile when he is asked whether it will be quite the same given he is going to the London Stadium rather than Upton Park. Bilic had just over two seasons in charge at West Ham, including a thrilling and emotional campaign which was their last at Upton Park, their home for 112 years. They finished seventh that year, their best finish since 2002, and won away at Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, breaking several club records.
Bilic then led them into the Olympic Stadium and, after a difficult beginning, managed to finish a credible 11th before losing his job the following November. Still, the charismatic 51-year-old achieved the best points per game total of any West Ham manager in the Premier League.
Bilic always knew the stadium move would not be easy and while he accepts it was “a great opportunity, a great business deal” for West Ham, it is striking to hear him talk about how modern football – with its new , sanitised stadia – does not really appeal to him. It is why he is so at home at West Brom, a resolutely traditional club.
“It’s not an excuse but if you ask me what was it better to play at Upton Park or not then there’s no discussion,” Bilic says emphatically. “It was more home, it was more hostile. Not one opposition player enjoyed it when they had to go to Upton Park! That’s a fact. The Olympic Stadium is very different for an away team. You enjoy it more. It’s not that you were afraid for your life at Upton Park, but everything was there!
“Look at Arsenal. You saw what Wenger said: ‘We left our soul there [at Highbury].’ And it’s true. Even Atletico Madrid – their new stadium is too nice. Upton Park made you do this,” he says, vigorously rolling up his sleeves. “Highbury made you do that, the old Atletico stadium made you do that. Everything is on top of you; everything is close. Also you have those memories and those responsibilities. ‘This is what we did there and there’. It’s different.
“We had Juventus there for the opening game and I had a chat with Maxi Allegri and Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain and they all said: ‘Hey, this stadium!’”
By now Bilic is fully in his stride. “But West Ham! Yes West Ham had Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Trevor Brooking but there was always that” – he punches the palm of his hand, making a loud crack – “fighting, fighting! A fighting club! Always difficult to play there.
“What also changes are the fans. It’s like pubs. Now you have modern bars. When you take people out of the pub and go to them they don’t feel comfortable. They prefer pubs where it is packed and you are shoulder to shoulder. Like what Roy Keane said about the ‘prawn sandwich brigade’ – it leads to that. You don’t want to lose that hostile home advantage and there are very few of those traditional clubs left in the Premier League because the league forces you to become more a corporation than a football club.”
There is finally a pause for breath before Bilic exhales deeply and says: “To be fair, I prefer this. This being West Brom. This office. This training ground. The stadium. I love the smell of grass. I was very much involved in [West Ham’s new training ground] with Rush Green with Karren Brady and I was always saying: ‘Don’t make it a five-star hotel. This is a training ground’.
“When I took Croatia to Euro 2008 in Austria [as coach] me and my assistant went to a few places and they were like Buckingham Palace, marble and everything. At the beginning we were like, ‘Wow this is great!’ But I said to my assistant [Nicola Jurcevic], ‘Can you imagine us walking through here after training in football boots? On this marble?’ We were preparing for games; we had to be focussed! That is why I like this. This is a football club and it’s got to be a working atmosphere.”
It is fair to say Bilic is loving life in the Championship but not as much as he would love to get West Brom promoted. We met before the start of the season and he talked enthusiastically about the challenge ahead and if anything that enthusiasm has just mushroomed since. West Brom have gone through a difficult spell of six league games without a win – the most recent of which saw them defeated 1-0 at home to Stoke on Monday – but they are still five points clear of third-placed Fulham, and one of second-placed Leeds, who are enduring their own wobble.
“There is a question we have to answer now,” he says. “Us and Leeds. It’s much easier to be in the shade and nobody is talking about you but still I wouldn’t swap with any of the teams that are below us. It’s a privilege and I said to the players that we have to embrace that challenge.
“I told them the other day: ‘Have you ever been in a relegation battle?’ I was as a player and I was as a manager and that’s tough. This is privilege. This is opportunity.
“Of course we can’t stop the media or the fans but even when the gap was 11 points there was an extremely long way to go. Are we enjoying this moment now? No, we are not. But it’s better it happened now than later because we have enough games to recover.”
There is also enough time left in the transfer window for reinforcements to be signed in an effort to haul Albion over the finish line. “We have a good team,” says Bilic. “I am happy with the squad but we were talking also, five weeks ago, about a couple of players which would help us; to give us a little injection of quality. A couple of quality players especially in the positions where we have a lack of numbers – up the pitch. I know where I want to strengthen and hopefully we can do that.”
The Championship is an unforgivingly relentless league, even if its nature has changed. “It used to be British, fight for the ball, get up, win the second ball,” Bilic explains. “But now a lot of Championship clubs are made of three thirds.”
Bilic defines those categories as the traditional British contingent, foreign players and “young players who have been released or who are on loan.”
This is his favourite kind, he says, before reeling off names such as Grady Diangana, who is on loan at West Brom from West Ham, Conor Gallagher, Rhian Brewster, Ovie Ejaria and Eberechi Eze. “They all add quality, they have skill, they have hunger. When they play they can’t wait,” Bilic says.
Nevertheless getting out of the Championship is the “priority”. Bilic admits that while he was happy to beat Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round his next thought was how they were going to fit a rearranged league game into the calendar. He will go to West Ham to win but, he says, given his side goes to Cardiff just three days later there will be rotation. “The schedule forces you to,” he says.
Still, there is no denying Saturday is a big day and one in which the chant of “Super Slav” may well come from both sets of supporters. “You probably know better! It’s not for me to say,” he says. “I am not comfortable talking about myself apart from my flaws. I don’t want to praise myself. Some people do but that only works if they are like Ibrahimovic and it’s in a funny way.”
“I didn’t leave in a bad way because I think I did a good job there. If you look at how it ended then, okay, but it’s like that for most managers. Very few are there until the end of their contract. “I’m not comparing myself to [Mauricio] Pochettino but just because he got the sack doesn’t mean he did a bad job at Tottenham! He did an unbelievable job.”
So what kind of reception does he expect? “A good one…I hope.”