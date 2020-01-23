exclusive-slaven-bilic-interview:-‘upton-park-or-the-london-stadium?-there’s-no-discussion’

Slaven Bilic was at home working when his phone starting to ping with messages, and he realised something was up. “They were from my friends at West Ham. I knew straight away and it was like ‘oh my God!’” he says.

The West Bromwich Albion head coach was so engrossed with what he was doing that he had forgotten about the FA Cup fourth round draw which sees him take his Championship leaders to his former club on Saturday.

“It’s special, I am not going to lie and say it would be the same as if we were, say, playing Arsenal. It’s West Ham. I was there as a player, I was there as a manager. I didn’t play or manage 10 English clubs. I have played for two (West Ham and Everton) and managed two.”

There is a smile when he is asked whether it will be quite the same given he is going to the London Stadium rather than Upton Park. Bilic had just over two seasons in charge at West Ham, including a thrilling and emotional campaign which was their last at Upton Park, their home for 112 years. They finished seventh that year, their best finish since 2002, and won away at Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, breaking several club records.