exclusive:-singer-shweta-pandit-has-this-to-say-about-kanika-kapoor-and-choosing-to-stay-in-italy

A few days back, Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavuris and since then the 42-year-old has been grabbing headlines every other day. Kanika was reprimanded on social media for being irresponsible as she attended parties after returning from London instead of self-quarantining at home. While celebs like Sonam Kapoor and Mini Mathur came out in support of the talented singer, Shweta Pandit, on the other hand, has refused to comment on her actions.

When asked about the whole Kanika Kapoor controversy, singer Shweta Pandit says, “Can’t comment on anyone’s actions, but for myself. I chose to stay back in Italy itself in spite of the worst situation here, instead of going back to my family in India. We should all not choose to travel and move around to stop the spreading of the virus and also to prevent getting infected.”

Shweta has been married to Italian film producer Ivano Fucci for three years and has been shuttling between India and Italy since then. Though she was supposed to come back home for Holi and stay with her family, Shweta decided to stay put in Italy along with her husband because of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. “I was supposed to be back in India for Holi but decided to cancel my plans because I didn’t want to take a chance of getting infection nor a chance of spreading it. I had to make a sacrifice to not be with my own family in Mumbai. Don’t know when this will end and when the flights will resume from Italy to Mumbai. I hope soon. Luckily, my husband is with me and we are together in this, or else I would be completely devastated,” said the 33-year-old singer.

Since India is now preparing for a complete lockdown, Shweta’s advice for everyone in the country is to be very careful. She says, “I would just say that in India, they have to be very careful at this point as the numbers of the infected cases are going up. It starts like this and in 2-3 days lakhs get infected. That’s what happened in Italy. It couldn’t be controlled. India did great by trying to control it since the start because of the advisory but Italy didn’t have anything of that sort. It was too late and only the lockdown was the choice for us. I have been in quarantine since the news of the outbreak hit the papers here. Its been 20 days I haven’t even left my room.”

After China, Italy is the worst affected country in the world and though the situation is still grim, Shweta believes that at least Italy has been honest to the world about the mistakes it made. She reveals, “I have already seen the worst that this virus can cause after being here in Italy. The last 2 weeks was only ambulances on the streets. Everyone is at home. I’ve seen the worst already. Italy has been very honest to the world, by sharing videos of how they made mistakes and what it led to. Not many countries have done this. They have shared it with the world to learn from what they did. I hope I don’t have to see India go through this too because Italy had a tough time managing it in spite of a health care system for its people.”

At the moment, there are 415 confirmed Coronavirus cases in India including foreign nationals. The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, started as an epidemic in China but has now become a global pandemic. The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, a city in Eastern China, on December 31.

