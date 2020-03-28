exclusive-pictures-leaked-from-venom-2-that-gives-fans-a-glimpse-to-the-supervillain-carnage!-check-it-out!

While fans are all excited to see the sequel to the first blockbuster Venom movie, we are also going to see some new characters as well. One of which is the psychotic villain Carnage.

Some Leaked Images Suggest Fans Take A Look At Carnage!

Some leaked images have come in the limelight that gives us a glimpse into the look of Carnage. While the origin and authenticity of the images are still a bit blurry.

If fans remembers in the first film Harrelson first appeared as Kasady in Venom‘s post-credits scene. It is just when Brock came to interview the serial killer within his cell at Ravencroft Institute. He memorably teased a cryptic hint that said there’s gonna be carnage when he breaks out of jail.

Are These Leaked Images Fake Or Real? Here’s What We Know.

This might be something that looks set to happen in Venom 2 as the criminal mastermind and create trouble for our anti-hero. Trouble will double for our reporter as Kasady’s girlfriend Shriek will also appear, with Naomie Harris reportedly playing the role of the villain.

Moreover, some immense action is expected in the second film with the reporters facing his nemesis and his trouble will be increased now that Shriek will also, join her lover in this chase. It is rumored that webbed wonder Spiderman might team up with Venom in the sequel. So fans are already quite happy to hear the news of a possible collaboration between the two. We are sure after Spiderman ‘s secret out in public he might want to stay away from the public eye for a while now and teaming up with Venom can be a good idea.