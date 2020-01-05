exclusive:-newcastle-eye-olivier-giroud-loan-move-but-chelsea-holding-firm 

Newcastle United would like to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season but have been told he will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge unless the London club can bring in a replacement.

That is likely to infuriate Giroud, who is keen to leave so that he can play regular first team football in order to ensure he figures for France in the European Championships this summer.

Telegraph Sport has been told by sources in London that Newcastle made contact with Chelsea last week to discuss whether they would listen to loan offers for Giroud but were told there is no chance of a move to Tyneside at this stage.

Chelsea are looking to sign another striker this month but will not let anyone leave until they have brought a new player in and there is no guarantee they will be able to do so.

Giroud would be an ideal signing for the Magpies and is understood to be open to the idea of making the move to the North East because of a lack of games under Frank Lampard.

The 33-year-old would bring all the things Newcastle need in a front man, as he is just as effective playing with his back to goal as he is facing it and is a skilled link man, who would bring out the best in wingers Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, when the latter returns from injury.