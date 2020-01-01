exclusive:-new-zealand-join-england-and-australia-in-support-for-four-day-tests

New Zealand have become the latest major nation to welcome the introduction of four-day Tests. England and Australia’s cricket boards have already expressed support for the ICC’s proposal – due to be discussed this year – of scrapping the five-day format in a bid to create more space in the calendar and ease the workload of players.
The plan has been met with resistance by English Test venues and Australia’s players, but David White, chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, has told Telegraph Sport that he backs the move.
“Given the congested schedule, four-day Tests demand serious consideration in order for us to accommodate an increasingly packed calendar – ICC world events, bilateral arrangements, and domestic leagues,” White said.
Support from New Zealand is significant, given that making four-day Tests mandatory would ultimately need to be voted through by the chief executives’ committee. This comprises representatives from 12 Full Members, alongside three Associate representatives.
Cricket Ireland’s CEO Warren Deutrom told Telegraph Sport they would also back four-day Tests, provided the majority of Full Members supported the plan.
“While Ireland is one of the newest members to the Test arena and has indeed played a four-day Test match, I don’t feel we’re in a position to dictate an immediate cessation of five-day Tests to nations that have been playing the format for many years,” he said. “Saying that, if the trend amongst Full Members was towards four-day Tests then we would be in favour of a gradual transition to that position.”
With a majority of nations struggling with the financial viability of hosting Test cricket, and the schedule saturated, there is significant support among Full Member representatives for introducing four-day Test matches from 2023.
If India get behind the proposals too – which remains far from clear, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India are currently considering their position, and have said they are yet to take a view either way – they now seem likely to pass.
Jos Buttler, England’s Test wicketkeeper who is preparing for the second Test against South Africa on Friday, said that he was “very open” to the idea.
“Test cricket is the pinnacle but you have to be open to change,” Buttler said. “I think the game has changed and if four-day Test cricket could preserve and potentially improve Test cricket I think it has to be looked at. I think we all love a five-day finish with all three results possible on the last day but can four-day cricket be a success? I think if it’s done properly it can be. In this day and age we have to consider all the opportunities to see how we can do what’s best for Test cricket.”
Buttler stressed that he was speaking in a personal capacity, not on behalf of the England team, and was unsure how the rest of the team felt about it. But he admitted that shaving a day off the duration of each Test could reduce the challenge for players.
“If you are under pressure for five days it’s harder than being under pressure for four,” he said. “I think Test cricket is a really tough game and five games of Test cricket is obviously harder than four.”