exclusive:-manchester-city-set-to-rest-entire-squad-during-inaugural-premier-league-winter-break

Pep Guardiola will give his Manchester City squad a period of complete rest from football during the Premier League’s new winter break.
Guardiola is among the managers who want to use the next month’s inaugural gap in the fixture list to allow players to fully escape from action, rather than keep his players ticking over in training at the Etihad Campus.
This season will see one round of fixtures staggered over two weekends, giving each team a mid-season holiday, with teams having between 13 and 16 days without playing.
Guardiola has dealt with injury problems in his club’s title defence this season and believes it will be beneficial for his squad to have a complete rest from the game.
City play West Ham on February 9, after which Guardiola will give his players a period time off, which could be four or five days to spend time with family or go on holiday.
Their next game is 13 days later, away to Leicester, before they face Real Madrid in the Champions League the following week.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, whose team have been fighting for a top-four place, is also considering a complete break for players.
The new schedule was agreed by the Football Association and Premier League in 2018, with the hope of benefiting the England team at the European Championships at the end of the campaign.
There are no rules saying players must stay away from training grounds during the break. Clubs only need to comply with the “whereabouts” anti-doping regulations which are worldwide and applicable all year round.
There is an understanding that clubs will not use the break to play lucrative friendlies abroad.
But how to deal with the break is still a new issue for managers to decide on, with Guardiola among those to take the lead of European clubs who use it as a genuine holiday.
Four Premier League matches – including City’s – will take place on the opening weekend of the top-flight’s winter break, with six more the following weekend. All 10 matches have different kick-off times. Manchester United and Chelsea have the longest break between their matches, of 16 days.