exclusive-kim-clijsters-interview:-‘family-convinced-me-into-comeback’

“Maybe I won’t win a game,” Kim Clijsters laughs, as she ponders the reality of one of tennis’s more unlikely comebacks in 2020. “But I’ll definitely try hard.”

Her unassuming and self-effacing remark is typical Clijsters. Never one to trumpet her talents, the four-time grand slam champion has been overwhelmed by the messages of support since announcing in September her plans to come out of retirement at the age of 36, and as a mother of three to Jada, 11, Jack, 6 and Blake, 3.

Not that she’s been a hermit in the seven years away from the tour. By playing legends tennis and being a pundit at the majors, Clijsters has remained immersed in the sport, but she always relished retreating to her idyllic home in the small Belgian town of Bree, where she grew up playing tennis in the street with her younger sister Elke. Her children go to her old school, and with her grandparents next door and surrounded by their farmyard animals, the homespun setting could not be more removed from the glitz and grind of the professional tennis circuit.

“I’ve become a bigger part of the community with the kids at school and, after it was known what I was doing, I had older people grabbing me saying ‘this is so exciting’ and ‘you have no idea how much it means to me’,” Clijsters tells Telegraph Sport, in her first major British news outlet since announcing her return.

“I was so overwhelmed by people’s reactions. I was at the coast with the kids and a lady ran by us. A few minutes later she comes back and says ‘I didn’t want to bother you, but I had to say what you’re doing is such an inspiration’. It’s very touching. It makes me emotional to have those connections with people you don’t know.”