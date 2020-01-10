exclusive-interview:-boxer-caroline-dubois-on-posing-as-a-boy-called-‘colin’-and-dreams-of-turning-pro-after-explosive-junior-career

Even the shutter speed of the camera – operating at one four-hundredths of a second – struggled to keep up with the tempo at which Caroline Dubois hit the pads. Above the ring, a giant photo of Nicola Adams kissing her gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics beamed down on her, one of many bordering the perimeter of the England Boxing gym.

When the Greenwich teenager turns 19 on Saturday, the 60kg lightweight will officially enter the senior ranks after sweeping up every accolade as a junior: Youth Olympic champion, World Youth champion and four-time European Youth champion. Some have already tipped her to eclipse the now retired Adams’ success.

Many in boxing circles are already acquainted with her blockbuster-like story, of how she posed as a boy named Colin when she first set foot in Repton Amateur Boxing Club, a couple of miles from where she was raised in a single-parent family playing with her 11 siblings.

The disguise was hatched by her Grenadian father, Dave, who deemed the East End club adequate for his eight-year-old daughter given that her elder brother – the undefeated heavyweight British fighter Daniel Dubois – also fought there.

“There weren’t many clubs at that time that even allowed girls,” Dubois told Telegraph Sport in her first in-depth interview with a national paper. “There were all-girl clubs, but they weren’t proper good clubs. My dad said to me, ‘If you want to box, you might as well do it properly.’ He wanted to take me down to the toughest club, Repton ABC, just to see how I went. I think he must have been thinking of the plan beforehand. Going over in his head what we were going to do.”