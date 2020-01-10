exclusive-interview:-boxer-caroline-dubois-on-posing-as-a-boy-called-‘colin’-and-dreams-of-turning-pro-after-explosive-junior-career

Even the shutter speed of the camera – operating at one four-hundredths of a second – struggled to keep up with the tempo at which Caroline Dubois hit the pads. Above the ring, a giant photo of Nicola Adams kissing her gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics beamed down on her, one of many bordering the perimeter of the England Boxing gym.
When the Greenwich teenager turns 19 on Saturday, the 60kg lightweight will officially enter the senior ranks after sweeping up every accolade as a junior: Youth Olympic champion, World Youth champion and four-time European Youth champion. Some have already tipped her to eclipse the now retired Adams’ success.
Many in boxing circles are already acquainted with her blockbuster-like story, of how she posed as a boy named Colin when she first set foot in Repton Amateur Boxing Club, a couple of miles from where she was raised in a single-parent family playing with her 11 siblings.
The disguise was hatched by her Grenadian father, Dave, who deemed the East End club adequate for his eight-year-old daughter given that her elder brother – the undefeated heavyweight British fighter Daniel Dubois – also fought there.
“There weren’t many clubs at that time that even allowed girls,” Dubois told Telegraph Sport in her first in-depth interview with a national paper. “There were all-girl clubs, but they weren’t proper good clubs. My dad said to me, ‘If you want to box, you might as well do it properly.’ He wanted to take me down to the toughest club, Repton ABC, just to see how I went. I think he must have been thinking of the plan beforehand. Going over in his head what we were going to do.”
Such was Dubois’ innate athletic ability that coaches never questioned her gender. “They didn’t actually stop believing that I was a boy for quite a while,” she said. “I often went to the national finals – Repton ABC would always be there – when they realised I was a girl. For three or four months, I was sparring at Repton and doing really well, I was winning all my spars.”
But the crunch moment arrived when a coach found a fight for her and the realisation that she was a girl hit. She was forced to embark on a new chapter at Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club, formerly housed on the second floor of Grenfell Tower long before it would be ravaged by fire. The club’s junior coach, Gary McGuinness, remained hesitant to take a girl on, but her father implored the respected trainer to watch his daughter spar. McGuinness obliged and instantly asked Dubois to return the following day.
These early brushes with sexism never deterred Dubois from stepping into the ring. They instead fuelled her with drive and she flew through the junior ranks, chalking up 40 unbeaten bouts which have enabled her to confidently map out her senior career. “I want to go to the Olympics this year,” said Dubois, who is in contention to represent Great Britain at the ‘Boxing Road to Tokyo in London’, the European Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box in March. “I want to win a gold medal. Then after that I want to turn pro and make my mark as a boxer.”
The lightweight begrudgingly returned to Repton aged 17 – this time as Caroline the fully-fledged fighter – where she praised the “passionate” coaches, who this time were keen to further her development. Despite her unblemished streak, she offers a humble assessment of her own ability in the ring. “This year I’ll be boxing senior women who’ve been boxing for a very long time,” said Dubois. “They’ll probably have 100 plus fights too. Having 40 is still quite inexperienced. That might seem a lot to some people, but there are other experienced people – I boxed a Russian who in the final of the Europeans who had 160 bouts.”
The mismatch did little to thwart Dubois, who triumphed on a points decision to clinch her fourth consecutive European title, before pipping British skateboarding sensation Sky Brown and para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton to win the 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.
She was presented with the award by Adams, whose success is widely acclaimed to have helped foster further initiatives for British females in the ring, such as the Women’s Winter Box Cup in 2018. But with women accounting for just nine per cent of England Boxing’s membership last year, it is little wonder why Dubois is keen to steer clear of gender labelling.
“I don’t want to be seen as a female boxer,” she said. “I want boys, girls and adults to look at my fights and say, ‘I like the way she does this. I like the way she does that.’ That way, I know I’ll be doing something good and I want that to be my legacy. I just want to be a fighter.”
Central to her senior transition will be handy advice from big brother Daniel, who turned professional after only a handful of amateur bouts. “He’s told me about what would happen,” said Dubois. “He had a short experience as an amateur, but it’s good to have someone older than you who’s been there and done it and to have him as a blueprint.” Irrespective of what a senior career will throw at her, she will forever have that advantage over her competitors, along with that early sparring practice as the boy called Colin.
Boxing Road to Tokyo: The European Olympic qualifying event takes place at the Copper Box between March 12-24