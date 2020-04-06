exclusive-interview!-bekaaboo’s-priya-banerjee-wants-to-work-with-sanjay-leela-bhansali!

Priya Banerjee is a Canadian actress, who has worked not only in Bollywood but also in regional films too. The actress wowed us with her bold role of Kashti in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Bekaaboo. She will be seen in the second season of Bekaaboo. The actress will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Twisted 3. Filmibeat caught up with the much-talented actress to know more about her role in both the web series, upcoming projects, dream role and more. Here are excerpts! Difference Between Bollywood & Regional Film Industries You have worked in both south and Bollywood films. Do you find any difference between both the industries? Yes, I have had the opportunity to work in both the industry! A few movies in the south (Tamil and Telugu) and have equally enjoyed working in all the languages. As I’ve always said in all my interviews, other than the language, I never experienced much of a difference. A film set for me is always chaotic, fun and full of energy despite of what language your working in. Priya Banerjee On Shooting Bold Scenes In Bekaaboo You broke the internet by playing a bold role in ALT Balaji’s Bekaaboo. Was it difficult to shoot intimate scenes for the web series? Well yes, that has definitely become one of the most iconic characters I’ve ever played till date. Kashti was loved by all age groups, but yes, the intimate scenes were a little tricky as I had never done something like that before. Was quite a bold step to take, but surprisingly it wasn’t even talked about by anyone. Everyone loved the performances and the storyline so much that the intimate scenes didn’t even matter. Priya Banerjee On Bekaaboo 2 & Twisted 3 You will be seen in Bekaaboo Season 2. Tell us something about the second season. Yes, will hopefully start shooting post things get back to normal. Currently scripting is on, but at the moment I can’t reveal much about it. Will have to wait for that a little longer. You will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3. How did you bag the project? Well, it’s quite a long story! Twisted had come to me couple of months back when they were writing it, but I was leaving Mumbai for a bit to go back home so couldn’t commit to it. However, when I returned, I was again offered the role as they hadn’t locked anyone still. I feel like I was meant to do it. It’s exactly the kind of script I would go for. As already seen before, Twisted revolves around a strong female protagonist and I’ve always loved playing strong female characters in all my shows and movies. Tell us more about your role in the series. We are halfway done with shoot. As I said, Twisted revolves around a strong female character and she’s complicated, strong-headed and definitely twisted (laughs). I’m sure that people are going to love her and the show as they have before. On Replacing Nia Sharma You are replacing Nia Sharma on the show (as first two seasons had Nia in the lead role). So there will be obvious comparisons. What do you have to say about it? Yes, well, she has done a fabulous job in the previous seasons. I hope people show the same amount of love, this season as well. I don’t think it would be fair to compare us though, as both the characters are different and even as ‘actors’ we are very different. As long as we get the appreciation, I’m good with it (smiles). This is not the first time you are working with Vikram Bhatt as you were seen in his web series, Rain. How is it working with the renowned director? He’s always been great to work with. Even the show, Rain was loved by everyone. Till date, I get fan messages about Rain, so I’m hoping that Twisted will be more loved and appreciated by everyone as the story is definitely much more gripping and intense. Priya’s Upcoming Projects Your recent web film, Dheet Patangey received good reviews. What do you have to say about it and how was it working with Shivin Narang? Dheet Patangey has definitely doing great specially at this time when everyone is quarantined at home. I have been flooded with messages on how much people are loving it. Shivin was great to work with and he’s done a fantastic job in the movie completely different from what he usually plays on TV. What are your upcoming projects? Quite a few things in the pipeline and hoping to get back to work soon. I’m sure that will take some time, seeing what we are all going through at the moment with COVID-19. Hopefully, we can all get back to normal soon. Dream Role & Fun Facts Your dream role? I have many, but I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a larger than life periodic drama. I love how his movies are so grand and gorgeously shot. Some fun facts that your fans might not know about you. People just assume by looking at me that I am always on a diet, but trust me, I’m a huge foodie. I am always thinking about food or eating. It’s my favourite thing to do (laughs). How Is Priya Making Use Of Self-Isolation Period? Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, government has announced a lockdown. How are you making use of this self-isolation period? Well honestly, I’m loving it! I have always been quite a loner (laughs). So, I am utilising this time to learn new things. I’ve started cooking a lot, trying to learn the guitar, reading a little and most of all I’m binge-watching shows like no tomorrow (laughs). Also, I’m trying to work out quite a bit. I feel this is a good time to focus on what we like doing and get better at it. I feel that we should stay home and do things that make us truly happy.