exclusive-interview!-bekaaboo’s-priya-banerjee-really-wants-to-use-sanjay-leela-bhansali!

Priya Banerjee is really a Canadian actress, who spent some time working not merely in Bollywood however in regional films too also. The actress wowed us with her bold role of Kashti in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Bekaaboo. She’ll be observed in the next season of Bekaaboo. The actress may also be observed in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Twisted 3. Filmibeat swept up with the much-talented actress to learn more about her role in both web series, upcoming projects, dream role and much more. Are excerpts here! Difference Between Bollywood & Regional Film Industries You been employed by in both south and Bollywood films. Do any difference is available by you between both industries? Yes, I’ve had the chance to work in both industry! Several movies in the south (Tamil and Telugu) and also have equally enjoyed employed in all of the languages. As I’ve always said in every my interviews, apart from the language, I never experienced a lot of a difference. A film set for me personally is chaotic always, fun and active despite of what language your employed in. Priya Banerjee On Shooting Bold Scenes In Bekaaboo You broke the web by playing a bold role in ALT Balaji’s Bekaaboo. Was it difficult to shoot intimate scenes for the net series? Well yes, which has definitely become probably the most iconic characters I’ve ever played till date. Kashti was loved by all age ranges, but yes, the intimate scenes were just a little tricky when i had never done something similar to that before. Was a bold step to take quite, but surprisingly it wasn’t even discussed by anyone. Everyone loved the performances and the storyline so much that the intimate scenes didn’t even matter. Priya Banerjee On Bekaaboo 2 & Twisted 3 You will end up observed in Bekaaboo Season 2. Reveal something concerning the second season. Yes, will hopefully start shooting post things reach normal back. Scripting is on currently, but right now I cannot reveal much about any of it. Will need to await a little longer. Additionally, you will be observed in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3. How did you bag the project? Well, it’s a significant long story! Twisted had arrived at me month or two back when these were writing it, but I was leaving Mumbai for a little to return home so couldn’t invest in it. However, when I returned, I was again offered the role because they hadn’t locked anyone still. Personally i think like I was designed to take action. It’s the sort of script I’d choose. As already seen before, Twisted revolves around a solid female protagonist and I’ve always loved playing strong female characters in every my shows and movies. Reveal more about your role in the series. We have been halfway finished with shoot. WHEN I said, Twisted revolves around a solid female character and she’s complicated, strong-headed and definitely twisted (laughs). I’m sure people are likely to love her and the show because they have before. On Replacing Nia Sharma You’re replacing Nia Sharma on the show (as first two seasons had Nia in the lead role). So you will see obvious comparisons. What do you need to say about any of it? Yes, well, she’s done the perfect job in the last seasons. I am hoping people show exactly the same level of love, this year aswell. I don’t believe it will be fair to compare us though, as both characters will vary and also as ‘actors’ we have been very different. As once we obtain the appreciation long, I’m good with it (smiles). This is simply not the 1st time you are dealing with Vikram Bhatt as you’re observed in his web series, Rain. How could it be dealing with the renowned director? He’s been great to utilize. The show even, Rain was loved by everyone. Till date, I get fan messages about Rain, so I’m hoping that Twisted could be more loved and appreciated by everyone because the story is certainly a lot more gripping and intense. Priya’s Upcoming Projects Your recent web film, Dheet Patangey received good reviews. What do you need to say about any of it and how was it dealing with Shivin Narang? Dheet Patangey has definitely doing great specially at the moment when many people are quarantined in the home. I have already been flooded with messages on what much folks are loving it. Shivin was great to utilize and he’s done an excellent job in the movie very different from what he usually plays on TV. What exactly are your upcoming projects? Several things in the offing and hoping to obtain back again to work soon. I’m sure will take a while, seeing what we all have been going through right now with COVID-19. Hopefully, we are able to all make contact with normal soon. Dream Role & Fun Facts Your dream role? I’ve many, but I’d love to use Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a more substantial than life periodic drama. I really like how his movies are so gorgeously and grand shot. Some fun facts your fans may not find out about you. People just assume by considering me that I’m always on an eating plan, but believe me, I’m an enormous foodie. I’m considering food or eating always. It’s my favourite move to make (laughs). How Is Priya UTILIZING Self-Isolation Period? Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, government has announced a lockdown. How are you currently utilizing this self-isolation period? Well honestly, I’m loving it! I’ve always been a significant loner (laughs). So, I’m utilising this right time and energy to learn new things. I’ve started cooking a whole lot, learning your guitar, reading just a little and most of most I’m binge-watching shows like no tomorrow (laughs). Also, I’m attempting to work out a lot. I feel this can be a good time and energy to concentrate on what we like doing and obtain better at it. Personally i think that people should stay home and do stuff that make us truly happy.