exclusive:-goal-shy-newcastle-to-bid-for-hull-forward-jarrod-bowen

Newcastle United are set to make a firm bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen after Steve Bruce was assured by owner Mike Ashley that he will back his judgement in the transfer market at a meeting this week.
Bowen has been a long-term target of Bruce, who enquired about signing the 23-year-old last summer but was initially put off by an asking price of more than £20m.
He is the sort of dynamic player Bruce feels Newcastle need and adds a potent goal threat from a wide position which has the potential to enhance the team’s offensive threat.
Newcastle have struggled to create chances, let alone score goals this season, a weakness that could be exposed over the course of the second half of the campaign, even though they are currently five points clear of the relegation zone.
Despite backing out of a transfer in the summer, Newcastle have scouted Bowen regularly ever since and will now tempt Hull with a bid to see if they really do want to keep hold on to their prize asset until the summer.
Whether they are willing to go as high as the £22m that has been widely quoted as the asking price this month remains to be seen but their interest is genuine and Bruce admitted at his press conference on Friday morning that he hopes to make at least “one or two” signings before the end of the month.
Privately, the club have been given encouragement Hull will sell Bowen and will test that information out with a bid, despite also being linked with RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman and, more recently Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro.
However, they were also led to believe Leipzig would allow Lookman to leave on loan this month only to then be told by the German club that was not the case.
Interestingly, Hull signed Mallik Wilks from Barnsley on loan on Friday with the option to make the move permanent in the summer. Wilks is a forward who can play both as a winger or a central striker.
He is manager Grant McCann’s third signing of the month, which shows he is trying to reshape the team and hints he is expecting Bowen to leave, despite regularly denying he is for sale.
Another name that has been doing the rounds in relation to a move to Newcastle is former Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who could be leaving Napoli just a few months after signing for the Italian club.
Telegraph Sport has been unable to confirm he is on Newcastle’s shortlist with anyone directly connected to the club, but he would fit the mould of striker Bruce has been looking at.