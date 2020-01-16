exclusive:-first-look-clip-from-episode-2-of-deadwater-fell

Channel 4 have given RadioTimes.com a first-look clip from the second episode of Deadwater Fell, ahead of its broadcast tomorrow at 9pm.

The new thriller began last week and stars David Tennant as Tom Kendrick, a local GP in a small Scottish village who is the sole survivor of a fire that kills his wife, Kate, and their three daughters.

Review: Deadwater Fell packs an emotional punch

In the wake of the disaster, evidence emerges that suggests the blaze was not a terrible accident but something far more sinister.

The clip below takes place immediately after Kate’s funeral, where an old friend called Sasha (Seline Hizli from Land Girls) has returned to pay her respects.

The episode will see Jess (Cush Jumbo) uncover more shocking details about the fire and Kate’s past, as well as confront her own role in the tragedy.

As well as David Tennant (Broadchurch), Deadwater Fell stars Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose) in the role of Kate and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) and Matthew McNulty (Cleaning Up) as a couple devastated by the tragedy that rocks their sleepy village.

Deadwater Fell airs on Fridays on Channel 4 at 9pm. You can also catch up on All 4.