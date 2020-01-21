Exclusive: Exeter Chiefs call for tweaks to £30k salary-cap threshold for academy players

Exeter and a host of Premiership clubs are calling for an increase in the pay allowance for academy players as part of Lord Myners’ review of the salary cap.

The current £30,000 threshold – which includes salary, fees and bonuses – for those under 24 is “difficult” and “counter-productive” for developing young English talent, a senior club source said.

Regulations state “for the avoidance of doubt, if total salary paid to an academy player is, in any salary cap year, in excess of £30,000, the academy player shall be treated as a senior player for the purposes of the regulations”.

A higher or sliding-scale threshold would, the clubs believe, benefit English players at the age of 22 and 23 who are still developing. “As it stands clubs are being forced into really difficult decisions and it’s to the detriment of developing talent,” a club source said.

Lord Myners is certain to examine the current academy threshold as part of his independent review, which will strengthen Premiership Rugby’s ability to check on club expenditure in time for the next campaign.

Premiership Rugby announced a comprehensive independent review in December in a bid to ward off criticism following the breach by Saracens, who have now accepted relegation.