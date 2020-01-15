exclusive:-eliud-kipchoge-insists-two-hour-marathon-nike-shoes-are-fair,-but-world-athletics-to-ban-them

Eliud Kipchoge insists the controversial Nike shoes he wore when becoming the first person to run a marathon distance in less than two hours are “fair” and the sport should embrace such technological advances.
World Athletics have assembled a panel of experts to review Nike’s range of Vaporfly shoes that have sparked the biggest mass drop in road race running times in history. It is understood the governing body will soon introduce new regulations prohibiting their use in professional competition.
Kenyan Brigid Kosgei smashed Paula Radcliffe’s marathon world record last October wearing the Vaporfly Next% shoes which contain thick soles and carbon plates. Independent studies have found they offer an improvement in running economy of up to four per cent compared to other leading racing shoes.
Industry insiders have suggested the prototype version of Nike’s latest edition Vaporfly shoe – the Alphafly – which Kipchoge wore when completing a marathon distance in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds last October, could provide a boost double that.
It is believed World Athletics will soon introduce a rule limiting the permitted depth of a shoe’s midsole – thus rendering Nike’s Vaporfly range illegal – but Kipchoge told Telegraph Sport there was no need for greater regulation.
“They are fair,” he said. “I trained hard. Technology is growing and we can’t deny it – we must go with technology.
“In Formula 1, Pirelli issues the tyres to all the cars but Mercedes are the best one. Why? It’s the engine. It’s the person.
“So for those that are against the shoe, it’s the person who is running, not the shoe. It’s the person driving, not the person making the tyres.”
Almost half the leading 150 marathon times in history have occurred since the first edition of the Vaporfly – the 4% – arrived in 2016. The shoes have also had a significant impact on amateur running, with a recent study in the New York Times finding that more than 40 per cent of marathons completed in less than three hours last year were done so by runners wearing either the Vaporfly 4% or Next%.
With rival manufacturers scrambling around to try and replicate the revolutionary shoes, World Athletics have assembled a committee containing former athletes and experts in science, ethics, footwear, biomechanics and law to look into the issue. They are expected to report back in the coming months.
The governing body says it wants to find a balance between “encouraging the development and use of new technologies, and the preservation of the fundamental characteristics of the sport: accessibility, universality and fairness.”