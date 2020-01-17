exclusive:-departing-man-city-women’s-head-coach-nick-cushing-on-his-new-york-challenge-and-debt-of-gratitude-to-club’s-senior-players

In Nick Cushing’s house in Chester, there were once three photographs in the hallway, kitchen and front room. The first was of his daughter, Heidi, then two weeks old, when Cushing’s Manchester City Women won the Women’s Super League. The second was of son Harry, now nine, as mascot at the 2017 FA Cup final at Wembley. Last week, he realised time was running out to get a photograph of his middle child, Frankie, so had him be mascot against Everton to complete the trilogy.
Cushing’s wife Claire has since wrapped them in bubble wrap to ship to the family’s new life in America. Claire began last week as a teacher in Liverpool and ended it preparing for her husband’s move to become assistant at New York City, still within the City Football Group but 3,314 miles from their home. “100 per cent, we’ll have the pictures up in New York,” says Cushing, 35. “I expect there to be tough times and good times. Hopefully, we can have an area where I can draw on those moments.”
He will live in a hotel for the first month – his final game for City is against Arsenal, on Feb 2. “Someone once told me, when I first started football in 2008, that if you’re going to be a successful coach, you’re going to have to build your house on wheels. My youngest two think they’re going on holiday – I don’t think they realise it’s for three years. My eldest has built a network of friends and has a grassroots team here, so we’re aware of that. My wife has a meeting with his school to build the transition. They won’t come out until April. We’ll put the support in place, find them good schools.”
Across the pond, living alone initially, he will select the house, the schools, his wife emailing him suggestions. “I suppose it’ll just be like picking the team,” he says. He cannot look now “because we’ve got Birmingham on Sunday and then Man United in the FA Cup. I’m fully-focused. It feels a bit strange that New York have started pre-season and I’ve not spoken to anybody there, but they and I understand that my full focus is here. I don’t need contact with New York while I need to make sure Manchester City Women are winning.
Cushing has managed the women’s team since its reformation in 2014, winning the League Cup three times, FA Cup twice and the league title. On one hand, news of New York’s interest was of no surprise given the number of coaches City have moved between the arms of their City Football Group.
“It was as close to not happening as it was to happening because I’m completely comfortable with being the Manchester City Women’s manager for the next five, ten years.” Cushing says. “For me to be a better head coach within the group, it’s right to go and assist somebody with more experience. People will get lost in the success that we’ve had in the team. I’m a 35-year-old that’s been a head coach for six years. I’ve made mistakes. Hopefully when I come back as a head coach, I’ll be more rounded, better.”
Back to the women’s team? “Manchester City, Melbourne, whatever team within the group. I’ve gone from the academy to the women’s team to New York. Why wouldn’t I look forward to, after New York, maybe returning here, maybe going to Melbourne?”
Fourteen years ago, Cushing volunteered for City’s boys’ academy, scouting, coaching trialists, visiting feeder clubs. Cushing had worked for the academy for six years – twelve, thirteen hour days – when, in September 2013, the club assembled their women’s team. He had been pushing his bosses at the academy “for a more responsible role. I wanted to work with the 18 to 23s boys. I wanted to be held accountable for a team winning or losing. They didn’t feel I was ready for the 18 or 23s, but to go and to support somebody in the women’s team was my next step.” By February 2014, Cushing was in charge of the women’s team.
He was already a student of the game – he would volunteer to collect the balls and cones for the under 18s coaches just to watch their sessions – and “I didn’t worry about not having any knowledge of the women’s game because I knew I had the ability to do all of the research and the commitment.”
Nonetheless, he adds: “I do look back and think 29 was incredibly young to become a head coach of such a big club. I probably thought the job would be a lot simpler than it was – not easier, but simpler.” They lost their first game, against champions Liverpool, to begin a four-game losing streak. “I was learning as I was going. When I look back, the senior players – Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton – helped me incredibly. Not directly, but just taking on more responsibility and bigger roles. Not judging me on my ability as a young head coach, not going into places mentally where they felt they were sold things that weren’t happening. [They] just never made me feel… I did lack confidence in those first four games.
“I remember getting beat by Doncaster Belles, going home, sitting in my house at three in the morning and thinking, maybe this is a little bit out of my remit at the minute. Maybe I’m not good enough for this. And they just helped me along that way by just never giving me doubt in myself.”
His dedication to City has been such that he missed his daughter’s birth, brother in law’s wedding and declined paternity leave after Frankie’s birth. “It’s never been a hindrance on my family,” he says. “If I look at Harry and Frankie, their perception of women’s sport and their perception of females in general is incredibly rounded. I’ve never, ever pushed female sport or told them to be respectful to women; they’ve just been part of seeing a Steph Houhgton, a Jill Scott. They see that there is no difference between male and female sport. They don’t see the materialistic part of more fans and money. That part of the women’s team has impacted my life more than I will ever be able to quantify.”