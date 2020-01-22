Exclusive: Brighton turning Aaron Mooy loan into £5m permanent deal

Premier League table 2019/20 latest standings

Brighton are turning Aaron Mooy’s loan into a permanent deal to ward off interest from Premier League clubs.

The Australia midfielder, 29, is at the Amex Stadium for the season from Huddersfield but Graham Potter will secure his first “signing” of the January window in a deal worth £5 million.

Mooy has been the subject of interest from a broad range of Premier League clubs but his only match of the season for Huddersfield, in a defeat to Derby, means he cannot play for a third club in one season due to Fifa rules.

Brighton have moved swiftly to make sure they land the former Manchester City player rather than be involved in a bidding war at the end of the season.

Potter’s team are just above the relegation zone but Mooy has been one of their better performers this season.

He has two full seasons on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium and Huddersfield are willing to listen to the right offer for him and use the funds to invest in Danny Cowley’s squad.