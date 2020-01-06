exclusive:-birmingham-city-under-threat-of-second-points-deduction-for-breaching-efl-financial-regulations

Birmingham City are facing the prospect of another points deduction for breaching the English Football League’s financial regulations.
The Championship club are understood to be under threat of punishment for the second successive season for failing to adhere to the business plan imposed by the EFL last March, when they were docked nine points.
Birmingham were hit with a points deduction last season for breaking the profitability and sustainability rules, becoming the first club to be sanctioned under the new regulations.
And the West Midlands club are now facing another charge over alleged failures to lower their cost control, as part of the plan agreed with the EFL to “ensure future spending is within acceptable limits”.
The plan was imposed at the start of last season, and has remained in place since the points deduction, and ensures that Birmingham have to disclose all financial dealings with the EFL.
Che Adams was sold to Southampton for an initial £15 million fee in July but Birmingham are still believed to have failed to comply with certain guidelines.
Birmingham did spend a reported £6.3million to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic from Dinamo Zagreb in July, though it is unclear at this stage whether that deal has breached restrictions set out in the plan.
If they are found guilty by a disciplinary commission, the club could be docked points for the second season in a row.
Birmingham are currently 18th in the Championship and their home defeat to Wigan on New Year’s Day was the fifth loss in six games for Pep Clotet, the manager.
Clotet is under increasing pressure after an alarming run of form and the club are only six points clear of the relegation zone.
Birmingham’s points deduction last season ultimately ended former manager Garry Monk’s hopes of securing a play-off place, and punishment in this campaign could be even more severe.
Birmingham City are owned by a Hong Kong sports holding company called Trillion Trophy Asia.
The club are due to publish their financial results for the 2018/19 season later this week. A filing posted to Companies House on Monday said accounts covering the 12-month period ended 30 June 2019 are “being processed and will be available in five days.”
Birmingham and the EFL declined to comment.
Sheffield Wednesday are another club facing potential sanctions after they were charged with breaching financial rules in November.
Wednesday were charged with misconduct after selling their Hillsborough stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri for £60million, but say they will “vigorously defend” the charges.