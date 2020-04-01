exclusive:-ajay-devgn-and-aditya-chopra-to-help-industry-workers-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 17: 28 [IST]

Currently, the entire world is gripped by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and India is observing a complete lockdown for 21-days in order to fight this deadly virus. However, this lockdown has hugely affected the daily wage workers, especially in the film industry. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently came forward to help them, now Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra has decided to offer financial aid to the industry workers. Yash Raj Films, which is one of the biggest film production and distribution companies in India, has been noting account numbers of the workers from all crafts in cinema and will soon be releasing funds for them. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, will be donating Rs 51 lakh for the wellbeing of cine workers amid this crisis situation. That's not all! The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd. (GUILD ) and the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) will also start collecting donations from their members and the total amount will then be handed over to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The rolling out of funds will begin from Friday, with Salman Khan already offering help to the most needy workers of the film industry. Apart from Salman, Ajay and Aditya Chopra, ace director Rohit Shetty has also made a donation of Rs 51 lakh to the FWICE. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, confirmed the news and added, "Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate 51 lakhs to FWICE. I'm glad that people like Ajay and Rohit are helping the daily wage workers who need it the most during the downtime. We have received more enquiries from others wanting to provide monetary help. We are providing them the account details. I hope more and more people come forward to help daily wage workers". Since FWICE has appealed to the producers and other established professionals of the film industry to come forward and extend support, many have promised to help in whichever way possible. Many other Bollywood actors, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, etc. have come forward to help the industry and have also donated to various charities as well as the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES Fund), the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in Maharasthra, and more.