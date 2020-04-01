exclusive:-aditya-chopra-and-yrf-to-help-industry-workers-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12: 27 [IST]

Currently, the entire world is gripped by the novel Coronavirus outbreak and India is observing a complete lockdown for 21-days in order to fight this deadly virus. However, this lockdown has hugely affected daily wage workers, especially in the film industry. While Salman Khan recently came forward to help them, now Aditya Chopra and YRF have decided to offer financial aid to the industry workers. Yash Raj Films, which is one of the biggest film production and distribution companies in India, has been noting down account numbers of the workers from all crafts and will soon be releasing funds for them. That’s not all! The Film and Television Producers Guild of India and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) will also start collecting donations from their members and the total amount will then be handed over to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. The rolling out of funds will begin from Friday with Salman Khan already offering help to the neediest workers of the film industry. Apart from him and Aditya Chopra, ace director Rohit Shetty has also made a donation of Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western Cine Employees. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, confirmed this news and added, “Frames Production Company donated 25 lakh worth of ration whereas Shashi Sumeet Productions have donated 50,000 rupees to FWICE.” Since FWICE has appealed to the producers and other established professionals of the film industry to come forward and extend support, many have promised to help in whichever way possible. ALSO READ COVID-19: Salman Khan To Extend Financial Support To 25,000 Daily Wage Workers Of The Film Industry