excluded-pupils-become-dominant-recruiting-ground-for-‘county-lines’-gangs,-suggests-study

Excluded pupils have become the dominant recruiting ground for county lines gangs, charity research suggests.

The St Giles Trust found that all of the 100 teenagers referred to it after being caught up in county lines gangs had all been excluded or spent time in a pupil referral unit (PRU) because of their behaviour.

Evan Jones, the charity’s head of child criminal exploitation, told the Evening Standard: “We expected the figure to be high but to find not a single one in mainstream education was a shock.”

The number of fixed period exclusions in England has risen by more than 50 per cent in six years, from 267,520 in 2012/13 to 410,800 in 2017/18.

A report last year by the Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield estimated that 27,000 children in England identified as a gang member, while the National Crime Agency reported a tripling in county lines networks to 2,000 last year, up from 720 two years previously.

Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve, a not-for-profit group specialising in community safety, said: “The link between PRUs and county lines and rising knife crime is clear.

“Students in PRUs are vulnerable, often because of problems at home, but also because of the shortness of the PRU school day, often only two to three hours long, which means they are especially ripe for gang members to pick off.”

Links between exclusion and potential criminality are supported by data from youth offender institutions which shows nine in 10 boys had been excluded from schools.

A review by former children’s minister Edward Timpson commissioned by the Government recommended that schools should be accountable for the educational outcomes of children they excluded.

This would mean the excluded children’s academic results could be included in their league table rankings as a way of deterring them from being “too hasty in excluding children for minor misbehaviour.”