“excessive-tax-is-social-injustice-by-government”:-chief-justice-sa-bobde

New Delhi:

With only a week to go for the Union Budget, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde today asked the government to take steps to reduce the tax burden on citizens and ensure the country’s all-round development.

Speaking at an event held to mark the 79th foundation ceremony of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in the national capital, Chief Justice Bobde said that “excessive taxation” can be seen as a form of social injustice imposed on the people. “While tax evasion is a social injustice to fellow citizens, arbitrary or excessive tax also results in social injustice by the government itself,” he said.