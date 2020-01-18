“exceptional-depravity”:-delhi-court-holds-2-guilty-in-gudiya-rape-case

The two convicts had kept the girl in a room for at least two days

New Delhi:

Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 have been held guilty by a court in the national capital today. The court, which will announce the quantum of punishment on January 30, said, “In our society the minor girls are worshipped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.”

“The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken,” the court added while holding the accused – Manoj Kumar and Pradeep – guilty.

The assault which took place just four months after Nirbhaya’s brutal rape had grabbed headlines with its shocking details. The girl, who was named Gudiya by sections of the media, went missing and the police told her parents to look for her themselves. She was found two days later, tied in the basement of the east Delhi house she lived in with traces of candles and bottles inside her private parts.

The two convicts were arrested by the Delhi police within a week, but procedural delays plagued the case since then.

“Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice,” said the father of the girl.