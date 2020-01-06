Exam Topics, Cost, Practice Tests, and Other Details Related to Cisco 300-415 That Bother Potential Candidates

Cisco 300-415, or Implementing Cisco SD-WAN Solutions, is one of the exams that an individual has to pass in order to earn the following certificates: Cisco Certified Specialist – Enterprise SD-WAN Implementation and CCNP Enterprise. It validates one’s skills and knowledge of Cisco SD-WAN solutions, which include edge router deployment, SD-WAN architecture, multicast & management, controller deployment, quality of service, operations, security, and policies. Although the details of the number of questions to expect from this test is not available, the candidates are expected to complete the exam within 90 minutes. It is essential to note that the Cisco 300-415 will be available from February 24, 2020. The official recommended training course for this certification test is Implementing Cisco CCNP ENSDWI Solutions. This course is not available at the time of writing this article but, before the first testing date, it will be available to the applicants.

If you are planning to write this Ciscotest, there is no better time to start your preparation as now. By exploring the exam details and getting tips and tricks on how to prepare and get ready for it, you will increase your chances of success. Although the official training course is not yet available, there are other sources that offer great study materials that can help you start your preparation process with pleasure. The Cisco Learning center is one of the top platforms to check for your successful exam preparation. In addition to this, there are other websites online where you can access resources to prepare for Cisco 300-415. You may want to check out prep tools available on Exam-Labsas this website has everything you need for dynamic and effective preparation. For example, practice tests, braindumps, video tutorials, blog articles, study guides, and so on. You can also find your weak and strong areas using an exam simulator. It simulates the atmosphere of a real test therefore you can practice without leaving your home.

Details of Cisco 300-415 exam topics

To increase your chances, it is crucial that you go through the exam objectives and understand each of them in detail. Based on this, you can choose study materials to prepare with. In this section, we take a look at the objectives that the applicants have to explore during their preparation for the Cisco 300-415 test. It is important to pay attention to their percentage. It reflects the volume of questions that may be expected from each of them. This means that the topics with a higher percentage will have more questions than those areas with a lower percentage. In addition to this, it is recommended that you cover other related subjects to the ones provided on the certification page. You should also go through the official website before you start preparing for your Cisco exam because the topics can be updated without notice. At the time of this writing, the objectives as provided by Cisco are discussed below:

Architecture: 20%

Thesubject covers 20% of the total exam objectives. It focuses on the skills required to describe Cisco SD-WAN components and architecture This includes orchestrating plan(vBond and NAT), management plane (vManage),control plane, (OMP and vSmart), and data plane (vEdge), which covers IPsec, vRoute, TLOC, BFD. The students will also be required to describe the platform capabilities and types of WAN Edge, including cEdge and vEdge.

Controller Deployment: 15%

This topic area requires that the candidates know how to define the deployment of Cloud controller and on-premises controller. This covers the hosting platform, such as KVH/Hypervisor, redundancy &, scalability and installing controllers. The individuals should also be able to configure & verify certificates as well as whitelisting. They also require the relevant skills in troubleshooting control plane connectivity between different controllers.

Router Deployment: 20%

To have excellent performance in the exam questions from this objective, the applicants should be able to describe WAN Edge deployment, including on-boarding, single/multi-data regional/center hub deployments; and orchestration with the zero-touch provisioning and plug-and-play. The test takers also need the skills in configuring and verifying SD-WAN data plans(circuit termination and TLOC extension) and underlay/overlay connectivity. In addition to this, they should be able to configure & verify OMP, TLOCs, and CLI as well as vManage future configuration models, including BGP, VRRP, OSPF.

Policies: 20%

Under this subject, the learners are required to configure & verify control policies; end-to-end segmentation, including VPN segmentation and topologies; direct Internet access; SD-WAN application-aware routing; data policies.

Security & Quality of Service: 15%

Those candidates who are planning to take the Cisco 300-415 certification exam should develop the relevant skills in configuring & verifying QoS treatment on WAN edge routers, including scheduling, queuing, shaping, and policing, along with service insertion. The students should also have the skills to describe application-aware firewalls.

Management & Operation: 10%

This topic requires that the individuals know how to configure & examine monitoring & reporting; describe monitoring & reporting from vManage; describe the software upgrade from vManage; describe REST API monitoring.

Conclusion

Whatever resource platform you choose, it is important that you pay attention to the exam topics. You need to understand these objectives to be able to select the right study materials for your Cisco 300-415 test. When you are ready to register and schedule your exam, Pearson VUE is the site to check. It is also important to mention that this test is an online proctored one. As for the exam fee, Cisco has not yet released its amount for this certification test. However, it is believed that it will be within the range of the standard Cisco exams.