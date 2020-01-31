ex-ukip-candidate-convicted-for-downloading-child-sex-abuse-photos

A former UKIP Party candidate has admitted downloading images of children being sexually abused.

Jason Rutter, 49, from Bromsgrove, pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of children after police found evidence of the indecent photos at his home in November 2016.

He is no longer a member of UKIP, a party spokesman confirmed.

Rutter was given an 11-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Worcester Crown Court yesterday and ordered to pay court costs of £1200.

The judge also ruled that his computers must be destroyed. He will now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years.

The sentencing came more than three years after police received information that indecent photographs of children had been downloaded at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

They searched the property and seized several items from Rutter’s room.

He was not present at the time of the search, but detectives made contact with him shortly afterwards, the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He agreed to hand himself in and went willingly to Worcester Police Station on November 16, 2016, bringing a mobile phone and a laptop with him.

Police said he had attempted to forensically delete evidence of child abuse off the devices before arriving at the station.

However, investigators were still able to uncover harrowing images of children subjected to sexual acts.

Dawn Cartwright of the CPS said: “Rutter has received a criminal conviction for downloading these sickening images of vulnerable children.

“He will now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years and will be made subject of a device only sexual harm prevention order for 10 years which means he must not delete his internet history or use the internet or social media to communicate with any person under the age of 16.”

Interim UKIP chairman Ben Walker told the Standard: “The party is pleased that Mr Rutter has been caught and convicted for this disgusting crime.”

“The law should actually be tightened in such areas and UKIP would like to see much harsher sentencing for perpetrators of sexual crimes against children with much more support for victims and their families.

Mr Walker confirmed that Rutter left UKIP in January 2018 to set up a new branch of the far-right For Britain movement in Bromsgrove, using a considerable amount of his own money.

“He was previously vetted by the party in September 2016,” Mr Walker explained. “The party’s vetting process only searches social media profiles given to us by the candidates themselves and any information our own database may hold on the candidate in question. These processes are due to be reviewed.”