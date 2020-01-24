ex-ucl-lecturer-forced-to-travel-to-london-from-france-in-attempts-to-unblock-digital-bank-account

A former UCL lecturer has been forced to travel from his French home to London to try to unblock his bank account, amid criticism of complaints processes at digital banks.

Clive Mira-Smith, 70, travelled almost 500 miles from Auvergne in central France to London’s Canary Wharf in an unsuccessful attempt to have £15,000 that had been locked in an account with digital bank Revolut released.

His account had been blocked since September, but Mr Mira-Smith exhausted all avenues of complaints and became frustrated that he could only raise concerns over the internet.

Saying it was like “being confronted with a brick wall”, he took the extreme step last month of jumping in his car and turning up at Revolt’s London headquarters.

It comes amid growing complaints over digital banks over customers being locked out too quickly.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (Fos), which handles disputes, said it currently has around 70 open cases of customers who have complained about access to a Revolut account and approximately 100 from customers of Monzo bank. Some of these customers say they have had trouble contacting their bank about unlocking the account.

Mr Mira-Smith, a former anthropologist who has been receiving treatment for blood cancer, said the problems with Revolut have caused financial difficulties and stress which have had negative effects on his health.