ex-trump-adviser-michael-flynn-asks-feds-to-reverse-guilty-plea

January 14, 2020 | 9: 52pm

President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, filed court papers Tuesday seeking to withdraw his guilty plea — a week after the Justice Department said he deserves up to six months in jail for lying to the FBI.

In the filing, Flynn accused federal prosecutors of acting in “bad faith” and he said the feds broke their deal with him.

Last week’s jail recommendation by the Justice Department was a change of course from DOJ’s earlier stance where prosecutors said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time for his cooperation.

In the court filing, Flynn’s defense lawyers said the Justice Department is attempting to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,” the lawyers wrote.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States, including about his request that Russia not escalate tensions with the US in response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for election interference.

With Post wires