ex-teacher-who-had-sex-with-teen-student-wants-out-of-prison

January 7, 2020 | 8: 47am

A former social studies teacher in Ohio sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a 16-year-old boy wants to be released early from prison, according to reports.

Madalyn Arnett, who taught at Franklin High School until her arrest in 2018, was sentenced in May after pleading guilty to sexual battery two months earlier. The mother of three is now asking a judge to spring her from custody, citing her work behind bars as a food service worker and program aide, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Madalyn Arnett Facebook

“Ms. Arnett has a positive attitude,” her attorneys, John H. and John Paul Rion, wrote in a motion requesting her release. “Ms. Arnett has a permanent residence with family, and all of her family and friends reside in the area, including her three young children.”

Arnett is also “extremely remorseful for her actions” and now has greater compassion for all victims, her attorneys wrote.

But prosecutors are opposing Arnett’s early-release bid, saying the victim was 16 years old when Arnett had sex with the student in her car after picking him up near his house in March 2018, the newspaper reported.

“The defendant used her position as the victim’s teacher to form a sexual relationship with the student and engaged in sexual conduct,” Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Carrie Heisele wrote in response. “The court gave the defendant a sentence to hold her accountable and punish her for the acts that led to her convictions.”

Prosecutors said the victim approached Arnett at school about how to improve his grades, but she initially declined to help the teen. She later contacted him on social media and soon sparked up conversations that were “sexual in nature” before sending the teen nude photos and explicit videos, the newspaper reported.

School officials later learned of the March 2018 encounter and reported it to police.

Arnett, of Dayton, was also ordered in May to register as a Tier III sex offender upon her release from prison. She will need to register her address every 90 days with local law enforcement officials for the rest of her life, WHIO reported.

A judge has scheduled a hearing for March 16 to consider Arnett’s request, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Arnett’s Facebook profile, meanwhile, features photos of her three young children and quotes from actress Marilyn Monroe and singer Britney Spears.

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and its better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring,” Arnett’s profile reads, citing a quote attributed to Monroe.