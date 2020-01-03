ex-teacher-accused-of-offering-teen-$200-for-sex

January 3, 2020 | 5: 00pm

A former Maryland middle school teacher offered a 14-year-old girl $200 for sex after meeting her outside a Salvation Army store, court records say.

Miguel Navarro, a 61-year-old former history teacher at Nicholas Orem Middle School in Hyattsville, was arrested Monday after the teen’s mother told detectives about the offer and sexually explicit text messages he allegedly sent her daughter in November, the Washington Post reports.

The teen’s mother said she and the girl were shopping for curtains at a Salvation Army store in Gaithersburg last spring when Navarro approached them in a parking lot to offer them a ride home, detectives allege in Montgomery County District Court records.

Police said the teen’s mother took Navarro up on the offer before he asked for and received the girl’s phone number. Navarro also inquired about the girl’s age, prompting her to tell him she was 14, court records show.

Navarro then called the girl later that night and offered her money for sex, but the teen told the teacher to leave her alone, police said.

Undeterred, Navarro allegedly sent text messages to the girl until November – when police learned of the explicit request and interviewed the teen, the Washington Post reports.

Detectives also found crude messages from Navarro on the teen’s phone, including one from Nov. 15 that asked her to send him revealing photos of herself, police said.

An attorney listed for Navarro, who made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, could not be reached for comment. He was held without bail on charges of sexual solicitation and other counts late Thursday, the Washington Post reports.

Navarro resigned from Prince George’s County Public Schools in June 2019. He had no known record of inappropriate conduct, a district spokeswoman told the newspaper.