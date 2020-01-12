ex-strictly-star-james-jordan-shares-sweet-baby-scan-photo-of-unborn-daughter

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has said he “can’t wait” to meet his baby daughter.

The professional dancer is expecting his first child with wife and fellow dancer Ola Jordan.

On Sunday, James shared a photo of a 3D baby scan to Instagram and fans can’t get enough.

He wrote: “I can’t wait to meet my baby girl.”

Ola also recently shared a photo of herself and Jordan holding the baby scan.

We got lots of lovely pictures of our little munchkin.

She wrote: “Thank you so much to the lovely ladies at @wttw_maidstone for doing our scan today.

“We got lots of lovely pictures of our little munchkin.

“We even got this lovely bunny with the sound of our baby’s heart. We keep listening to it over and over again.”

The couple announced their pregnancy back in September last year.

Sharing a picture of herself, James and their unborn baby’s scan photo to Instagram, Ola said: “I can’t actually believe I’m writing this but I’m so happy to say James and I are expecting a baby.”

Revealing that “getting pregnant wasn’t straight forward for us”, Ola revealed: “It’s been a long and emotional journey but we were one of the lucky ones.”

Meanwhile, last month, the couple announced their little one is a girl.

Speaking about discovering they’re going to have a daughter, James told Hello! magazine: “Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn’t want to jinx anything…

“Now we know it’s a little girl it just feels very real now. It’s amazing. It’s brilliant.”

Ola added: “As a couple we always wanted to know what we’re having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out.”

They are due to welcome their little girl in March.

