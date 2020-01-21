Ex premier league footballer paralysed in pool dive accident at resort founded by Gary Lineker’s brother sues for £8.5m

A former Premier League footballer is suing an Ibiza beach club founded by Gary Linker’s younger brother Wayne for £8.5m after he was left paralysed when he dived into its pool.

Jonathan Hutchinson, a former Birmingham City defender, broke his neck while partying on holiday with his friend in the “day club” section of the Ocean Beach Club in June 2016.

The two friends had been drinking and “milling around” the bar area when they arrived at the resort, now re-branded as O Beach Ibiza, in the early evening, according to his lawyers.

But only hours later, emergency services were called to haul Hutchinson, 37, out of the pool by his shorts after alarmed guests noticed him “floating” in the water.

Hutchinson, who works as a welding inspector, now has to use a wheelchair as his motor functions were significantly impaired by the accident.

The father-of-two is suing the company which owns the club, Ice Mountain Ibiza SL, and their Spanish insurers, for £8.5m worth of damages. Wayne Lineker’s son Duane is a director and partner in Ice Mountain Ibiza SL.

Both companies deny liability for the incident.