ex-on-the-beach-star-lateysha-grace-reveals-she-slagged-michael-griffiths-off-on-twitter-over-love-island-drama

Celebrity Ex On The Beach is finally back on our screens and Lateysha Grace didn’t waste time telling Love Island’s Michael Griffiths exactly what she thought of him.

The show centres around celebrities being forced to live with their ex in a Spanish villa while trying to find love at the same time (it’s shouldn’t work but it just does).

One by one the celebs arrive in the villa and in the showbiz world, there are no surprises that some of them would have met before.

As The Valley’s star arrived into the villa, she told explained to the former Love Islander: ‘Michael I obviously have seen you.

‘I am not going to lie to you I’ve slagged you off on Twitter.

‘It wasn’t anything bad I just had an opinion on it.’ [referring to his time on Love Island].

Joining Michael and Lateysha in the star-studded line-up on the show this time round is Joey Essex, Calum Best, Love Island’s Georgia Harrison, Mob Wives star Marissa Jade, model Lorena Medina and British judo champ Ashley McKenzie.

Later in the episode, Lateysha went on a date with bad boy Michael on a lavish yacht – but will love blossom between the two reality stars?

Michael got his bad-boy rep on Love Island after he decided to leave Amber Gill and recouple with Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor….we all remember how awkward that was.

Although luckily for Michael it turns out his former flames are far too busy to make an appearance on Ex On The Beach.

Joanna has basically ruled out reuniting with Michael onscreen once more – they both recently appeared on BBC’s Eating With My Ex – while Amber couldn’t resist throwing some shade Michael’s way for signing up to MTV’s dating show.

She said: ‘Good for him… That’s a good opportunity for him, I have to say. That is a good opportunity,’ before exclusively telling Metro.co.uk: ‘I haven’t got time to be doing things like Ex On The Beach.’

Joanna, meanwhile, told BBC Sounds: ‘I was asked to go on Ex On The Beach, but I turned it down.

‘I was busy, but also I think it was time to put that to bed – mine and Michael’s situation.’

Celebrity Ex On The Beach continues at 10pm on MTV on Tuesday.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island recap: Shaughna declares game on, Sophie chooses her Connor and Rebecca ruffles feathers

MORE: Love Island gets super savage as new girl Rebecca Gormley tells Connagh Howard about Sophie Piper’s secret kiss





