ex-nfl-star-falls-in-love-with-afl-amid-sports-hiatus

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged almost every sports league all over the world, except for the AFL and NRL, with both playing behind closed doors this weekend.

The Aussie football codes being in action meant that US sports fans were forced to tune in due to all of their major sports leagues being currently suspended, and their reactions were hilarious.

With no sports around, America’s Fox Sports 1 made the decision to promote Essendon’s Round 1 clash against Fremantle, and fans were stunned at what ended up being a thrilling contest.

Joining in on the fun was former NFL Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee who shared his reactions to his personal Twitter account.

Essendon’s season-opener against Fremantle became prime-time viewing in the United States (Getty)

“Watching this Aussie Rules Football.. I think it’s my favorite sport I’ve ever seen. About 6 punts a minute right now,” the ex-Colts star wrote.

“I’ve watched one quarter of Aussie Rules Football and I already know that this sport was supposed to be my calling back in the day,” he said.

“This was supposed to be my sport.

“When my child arrives in the next couple (years), his a– is gonna be punting & punching balls all around the house.”

After noticing McAfee’s reactions to the Bombers-Dockers clash, the AFL Twitter account prompted the former Colts star on who his favourite team is.

Former NFL star Pat McAfee was impressed with what he saw from the Bombers in their win (Getty)

“I can’t believe this is my first time watching a game. This is amazing,” he replied.

“I’m not ready to declare my fandom just yet. I think that’s going to be a rather large decision for me… Still trying to figure what the hell’s going on first.

“Seems like Essendon is a DOMINANT force though.”

Lucky for McAfee, his new team got over the like barely, but if reports are to be believed, the 32-year-old could soon see his Bombers play the GWS Giants in California.

Here are some of the best reactions from US sports fans watching the AFL and NRL.