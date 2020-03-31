ex-nfl-player-trades-in-helmet-for-scrubs-to-combat-covid-19

Myron Rolle, headshot (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) and image from Rolle’s Instagram

Dr. Myron Rolle, the former NFL defensive back, is now a medical doctor helping to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Rolle, 33, is a Rhodes Scholar and former college standout with the Florida Seminoles before he was drafted in 2010 by the Tennessee Titans. But after three years in the NFL, Rolle hung up his helmet and left his jersey for Florida State University’s College of Medicine, reported Blacknews.com. He is now a doctor at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, saving lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolle works today as a third-year resident in neurosurgery at Massachusetts General, known as one of Boston’s busiest hospitals. He told ESPN he still brings his game strategy to the operating room.

“I think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day,” Rolle said.

Rolle added that he has been spending a lot of time working on “individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering.” He went on: “…Our bed space, our operating rooms may even be turned into ICUs because there are so many people that are either positive with COVID-19 or suspected of having it.”

“It is hectic, that’s for sure,” Rolle added to ESPN.

Rolle told ESPN that medical personnel must wear masks while in the hospital but warns that the numbers could dwindle moving forward.

Supplies are “pretty limited right now, and dwindling,” he says in the video. He opened up a cabinet to illustrate his point.

Rolle was picked in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL draft. He never played in a regular season game.